Malaysia Approves New MH370 Search

Malaysia has announced it will resume the search for Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 which disappeared on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. The country is planning a "no find, no fee" contract with Texas robotics company Ocean Infinity to use its underwater search equipment in an undisclosed area of the Indian Ocean. The government will pay Ocean Infinity $70 million if it finds significant wreckage of the missing plane but won't pay anything if the search comes up empty.

Pieces of the Boeing 777, which was carrying 239 people, have washed ashore on the coast of Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean but the main wreck and bodies of the occupants have never been recovered. Various theories have been explored on the disappearance from hypoxia to pilot suicide. The transponder signal ended just before the plane deviated from its flight path and was last tracked flying west over the Andaman Sea. Previous searches have failed to find the crash site but Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Punkett has recently said he has better data and equipment for next year's search.