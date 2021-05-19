Margrit Waltz Completes 900th Ferry Flight

Pilot Margrit Waltz successfully completed her 900th ferry flight last week, taking a TBM 940 turboprop from Daher’s production site in Tarbes, France, to Delaware County Airport (KMIE) near Muncie, Indiana. The trip took three days, 15 hours and 38 minutes of which were in the air, with stopovers in Wick, Scotland, Keflavik, Iceland, Canada’s Goose Bay, Bangor, Maine and Scranton, Pennsylvania. Waltz, who was one of the first pilots to ferry a TBM across the Atlantic Ocean in 1991, has delivered more than 200 TBMs to North America.

“It’s highly symbolic that Margrit flew her milestone trip with a TBM 940, as her ferry flight services on behalf of Daher during the past three decades have contributed to the TBM program’s success,” said senior vice president of Daher’s aircraft division Nicolas Chabbert.

Born in Germany in 1957, Waltz currently lives in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania. She earned her pilot’s license at age 18 and started ferrying aircraft at 20. In addition to North America, Waltz has delivered TBM aircraft to Africa, Asia and Australia.