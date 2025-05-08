NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Massive Dogfight Reported Between India And Pakistan

If confirmed, the battle could be one of the largest dogfights since World War II.

More than 125 Indian and Pakistani fighter jets reportedly engaged in a dogfight lasting more than an hour in the early hours of Wednesday, according to an unnamed Pakistani security source cited by CNN.

If confirmed, it would mark one of the largest aerial battles since World War II.

The alleged operation, referred to as “Operation Sindhoor,” is said to have taken place entirely within the airspace of both countries. CNN reports that long-range missiles were exchanged from distances exceeding 100 miles, with neither side breaching the other's airspace. The source noted it was due to a 2019 incident where an Indian pilot was shot down and publicly showcased in Pakistan, which heightened tensions for both nations.

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials claim their forces shot down five Indian aircraft during the confrontation, though no physical evidence has been presented, and the claims remain unverified by international media. India has not officially responded but has previously accused Pakistan of spreading misinformation.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
