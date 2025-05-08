Massive Dogfight Reported Between India And Pakistan

More than 125 Indian and Pakistani fighter jets reportedly engaged in a dogfight lasting more than an hour in the early hours of Wednesday, according to an unnamed Pakistani security source cited by CNN.

If confirmed, it would mark one of the largest aerial battles since World War II.

The alleged operation, referred to as “Operation Sindhoor,” is said to have taken place entirely within the airspace of both countries. CNN reports that long-range missiles were exchanged from distances exceeding 100 miles, with neither side breaching the other's airspace. The source noted it was due to a 2019 incident where an Indian pilot was shot down and publicly showcased in Pakistan, which heightened tensions for both nations.