McCarran Tower Closed After Controller Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The tower at Las Vegas, Nevada’s McCarran International Airport (LAS) has been temporarily closed after an air traffic controller “presumptively” tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday. According to the FAA, the tower will be cleaned and those potentially exposed to the virus will self-quarantine. LAS has remained open, although it is currently operating at a reduced rate. Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control is handling LAS tower’s airspace.

“The air traffic system is a resilient system with multiple backups in place,” the FAA said in a statement. “The shift in operational control is a regular execution of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations. Each facility across the country has a similar plan that has been updated and tested in recent years.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the tower at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) was closed after three technicians tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Although MDW has stayed open, the tower closure has reportedly resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations.