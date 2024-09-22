CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Meal-Borne Mouse Forces Diversion

Rodent posed a threat to the safety of the flight.

Russ Niles
Konstantin von Wedelstaedt/Wikimedia

Although the ick factor probably justified it, the surprise appearance of a mouse in a passenger meal on a Scandinavian Airlines flight last week forced an emergency landing for a more practical reason. The wire chewing rodent posed a legitimate threat to the safety of the flight so the passengers spent some time in Copenhagen before continuing to Malaga, Spain from Oslo.

Everyone was just settling in for the flight when a woman opened her meal packet and a mouse "jumped out." Airline spokesman Øystein Schmidt told the Guardian the diversion was "in line with our procedures." He also said they'd had a word with the caterer about their procedures. “This is something that happens extremely rarely,” he said. “We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again.”

Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
