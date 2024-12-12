Medical Deferment Policy Changes Start Jan. 1

Aviation groups says they are assessing the impact of a new policy concerning pilot medical deferments and denials. As of Jan. 1, 2025 any deferrals by AMEs to the FAA that are not accompanied by all the required examinations and paperwork will be denied. Past practice has been for the agency to request the additional information required as part of the deferral. Here's the full statement from the FAA.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is modifying the process for people applying for an Airman Medical Certificate. Pilots with incomplete examinations and paperwork will now receive an initial denial with specific guidance for reconsideration. This provides the applicant with an immediate answer, reduces wait times by eliminating the backlog of deferred medical certificates and gives clear reconsideration criteria to meet upon reapplying. The modification takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025."