Medical Deferment Policy Changes Start Jan. 1

An FAA medical policy change may have unplanned consequences for some pilots.

Russ Niles
Wikimedia/rawpixel.com

Aviation groups says they are assessing the impact of a new policy concerning pilot medical deferments and denials. As of Jan. 1, 2025 any deferrals by AMEs to the FAA that are not accompanied by all the required examinations and paperwork will be denied. Past practice has been for the agency to request the additional information required as part of the deferral. Here's the full statement from the FAA.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is modifying the process for people applying for an Airman Medical Certificate. Pilots with incomplete examinations and paperwork will now receive an initial denial with specific guidance for reconsideration. This provides the applicant with an immediate answer, reduces wait times by eliminating the backlog of deferred medical certificates and gives clear reconsideration criteria to meet upon reapplying. The modification takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025."

Among the concerns is the potential effect of a paperwork-related denial on future dealings with the FAA. We've asked the FAA to elaborate and have been told to expect a response on Friday. Meanwhile, EAA says those flying with Sport Pilot or BasicMed might be at least temporarily grounded under the rule. "These denials will render pilots ineligible to fly under Sport Pilot or BasicMed while their application is in process, as they are able to today," EAA said in its initial analysis. "With some applications taking more than a year to process, this will leave many airmen on the ground and unable to stay proficient."

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
