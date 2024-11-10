Mercury 13 Member Wally Funk Honored

A woman who trained as an astronaut candidate in 1961 and finally went to space 60 years later was among those honored at the American Valor event in Washington on Saturday. Wally Funk was among soldiers, female special forces operatives and the famed black 24th Infantry Regiment known as the "Buffalo Soldiers" to be celebrated at the televised event.

Funk was a member of the Mercury 13, a group of women who underwent the same training as their male counterparts in the Mercury 7. In 2021 she went to space on the first Blue Origin flight with owner Jeff Bezos. “We are incredibly proud of Wally and honored that she is part of The Ninety-Nines,” said Robin Hadfield, President of The Ninety-Nines. “Her spirit and determination have paved the way for countless women to soar higher in both aviation and space. This recognition is a fitting tribute to her legacy and the barriers she has broken.”