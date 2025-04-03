Merlin Earns Part 145 Maintenance Certificate In New Zealand

The newly awarded Part 145 Maintenance Certificate authorizes Merlin to conduct maintenance on aircraft operated by Part 121 and Part 135 organizations. Merlin also received an earlier Part 135 Organizational Certification in February 2024, which allowed them to operate commercial flights using their technology.

“This certification demonstrates the high regard in which Merlin is held by regulators, underscoring both our credibility and our commitment to implementing autonomy in a way that upholds the industry’s high safety standards,” said Grant Crenfeldt, CEO of New Zealand, Merlin. “Obtaining this certification is not just about maintaining aircraft—it also demonstrates our commitment to lead aviation innovation, paving the way for a future in which our skies are safer and more resilient.”