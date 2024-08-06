Aviation NewsRecent UpdatesBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Merlin Tests Autonomous Controls On KC-135

Robotics company Merlin says it has flown the first three flights in its autonomous control program on the KC-135. The flights were conducted at the Pittsburgh Air National Guard Base…

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Robotics company Merlin says it has flown the first three flights in its autonomous control program on the KC-135. The flights were conducted at the Pittsburgh Air National Guard Base under a waiver from the Air Force. Merlin has contracts to develop autonomous flight systems for several Air Force platforms and the 1960s-era tankers are the first in line. Merlin said the first flights gathered data on how to design and fine tune the robotic controls.

“Autonomous capabilities are essential to increasing operational capacity for the USAF and enhancing national security, emphasizing the importance of these data collection flights to properly inform the integration design ahead of flight demonstrations,” Merlin CEO Matt George said in a news release. “Over the last few months, we’ve achieved important milestones on the KC-135 that allow us to strengthen the relationship between the pilot and the aircraft as well as enhance safety and operational efficiency aboard a vital military aircraft.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
MAX Factory Staff Hit Working Conditions
Aviation NewsMAX Factory Staff Hit Working ConditionsRuss Niles
Non-Certificated Instructor Faces Manslaughter Charge In Student’s Death
Aviation NewsNon-Certificated Instructor Faces Manslaughter Charge In Student’s DeathRuss Niles
New-Build Firefighting Aircraft In Production
Aviation NewsNew-Build Firefighting Aircraft In ProductionRuss Niles
Papua Rebels Kill New Zealand Helicopter Pilot
Aviation NewsPapua Rebels Kill New Zealand Helicopter PilotRuss Niles
FAA Safety Inspectors To Get $5,000 Contract Bonus
Aviation NewsFAA Safety Inspectors To Get $5,000 Contract BonusRuss Niles
Dragon Rescue For Starliner Crew Looking More Likely
Aviation NewsDragon Rescue For Starliner Crew Looking More LikelyRuss Niles