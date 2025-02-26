NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Diamond Delivers Special Missions DA62

Aerial mapping and airport flight inspection are designated missions

Diamond Aircraft announced this week it delivered its first example of the DA62 MPP special missions piston twin to United ATS, which Austria-based Diamond describes as “a prominent aviation services provider in the Middle East and North Africa.” Key components of the MPP version of the popular Diamond twin include Leica’s latest CityMapper-2 camera for survey missions and the Airfield Technology AT-940 technology for flight inspections at airports.

Reda Youssef, CEO of United ATS, said, “This advanced aircraft, with its cutting-edge technology, will services to our clients and to support the growth and development of the aviation sector in our region.”

Jerome Berg, Diamond Aircraft sales manager, said,  “This delivery underscores our dedication to providing advanced and reliable aircraft solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients. The DA62 MPP, equipped with the Leica CityMapper-2 and Airfield Technology AT-940, will empower United ATS to achieve new heights in aerial surveying and flight inspection.”

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
