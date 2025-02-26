Diamond Delivers Special Missions DA62

Diamond Aircraft announced this week it delivered its first example of the DA62 MPP special missions piston twin to United ATS, which Austria-based Diamond describes as “a prominent aviation services provider in the Middle East and North Africa.” Key components of the MPP version of the popular Diamond twin include Leica’s latest CityMapper-2 camera for survey missions and the Airfield Technology AT-940 technology for flight inspections at airports.

Reda Youssef, CEO of United ATS, said, “This advanced aircraft, with its cutting-edge technology, will services to our clients and to support the growth and development of the aviation sector in our region.”