A-10 Makes Emergency Gear-Up Landing

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II made an emergency landing “without its landing gear extended” at Georgia’s Moody Air Force Base on Tuesday. The pilot was uninjured in the incident and was released following an evaluation by flight surgeons. An emergency was declared in flight and the aircraft landed on Moody’s primary runway.

According to a statement from the base, the aircraft was conducting a routine training mission. It is assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron, which is stationed at Moody as part of the 23rd Wing. No further information regarding potential causes of the incident has been made public. An investigation is being conducted by an Interim Safety Board.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.