Air Force Awards Air Taxi Research Contract To EZ Aerospace

Transportation ecosystem management platform EZ Aerospace has announced that it will be looking into using on-demand air taxis to transport personnel and cargo between U.S. Air Force bases. The research and development work will be conducted under a recently awarded Air Force Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract. EZ Aerospace says it is looking to build a dual-use air taxi market that will serve both government and commercial customers.

“EZ Aerospace’s novel approach uses existing on-demand charter air carriers, organic airlift, auxiliary airlift, and scheduled airlines,” the company said. “The team is betting on better utilizing existing regulations, technology, and government airlift contracts to bootstrap this futuristic method of flying in the safest, most affordable, and practical way, starting immediately, with no radical new technology required.”

According to EZ Aerospace, it has identified around 1,000 aircraft the Air Force could better use to improve domestic transport. The project may begin transport operations as soon as this year. Contract work will also support the Air Force’s Agility Prime program, which focuses on “accelerating … emerging commercial markets using military missions and equities.”