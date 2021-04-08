Air Force Unveils F-15EX Eagle II

The U.S. Air Force officially introduced the F-15EX in an unveiling and naming ceremony at Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base on Wednesday. Intended to replace the Air Force’s F-15C/D models, the newly named the Eagle II features fly-by-wire flight controls, digital cockpit displays and advanced avionics systems. The Air Force currently plans to procure up to 144 F-15EXs with the goal of increasing “F-15 fleet fighter readiness.”

“Undefeated in aerial combat, the F-15 Eagle epitomized air superiority in the minds of our enemies, allies, and the American people for over 45 years, but it was not meant to fly forever,” said Lt. Gen. Duke Richardson. “We heard the demand signal from our warfighters. I’m pleased to say we’ve responded boldly and decisively, with a proven platform that’s modernized and optimized to maintain air superiority now and into the future.”

The F-15EX Eagle II, an updated version of the F-15 Eagle, flew for the first time on Feb. 2, 2021. The Air Force accepted its first F-15EX on March 10 and the aircraft arrived at Eglin the following day. Eglin’s 96th Test Wing and 53rd Wing are expected to begin testing and evaluation of the Eagle II shortly.