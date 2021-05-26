Airbus Delivers 100th A400M

Airbus has delivered its 100th A400M Atlas military turboprop, handing the aircraft over to the Spanish Air Force this week. Currently operated by eight countries, the model flew for the first time in Dec. 2009 and officially entered service in 2014. Airbus also announced that the global A400M fleet recently passed 100,000 flight-hours.

“These milestones clearly demonstrate the maturity of the A400M programme on all fronts,” Airbus said. “With the maturity, versatility and unique capabilities proven in operations all around the world, A400M is proving to be a game changer for military airlift and humanitarian missions in the 21st century.”

The A400M, which was designed as a dual-role transport and tanker, has a top speed of Mach 0.72, range of 4,900 NM and can carry payloads of up to 37 tonnes (81,600 pounds). As previously reported by AVweb, Airbus is closing in on completion of its campaign to certify the A400M for helicopter air-to-air refueling operations. In addition, the aircraft was certified for automatic low-level flight in visual meteorological conditions last year.