Airbus Delivers First Naval Combat H225M

Airbus Helicopters announced on Wednesday that it has handed over the first H225M helicopter configured for naval combat. The aircraft, which was delivered to the Brazilian Navy, will be stationed at the naval base in São Pedro d’Aldeia. According to Airbus, the naval version of the twin-engine H225M is “the most complex configuration that has ever been produced” for the model.

“We are very proud of this achievement, which proves the industrial and technological capability of the Airbus Helicopters teams in France and Brazil to deliver one of the most modern solutions in the world to the Brazilian Armed Forces,” said Head of Latin America at Airbus Helicopters Alberto Robles. “Designed to meet the most demanding requirements of the Brazilian Navy, the advanced anti-surface warfare and tactical capabilities open new mission capabilities for the H225M utility helicopter.”

The naval combat configuration of the H225M includes the EWS IDAS-3 countermeasure system, MBDA Exocet AM39 B2M2 missiles, APS143 tactical radar and naval mission system naval tactical data management system (N-TDMS). The recently delivered naval H225M is part of a contract with the Brazilian government for 50 H22Ms to be operated by the country’s Army, Air Force and Navy. To date, 39 of the contracted aircraft have been delivered.