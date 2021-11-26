Army Orders Additional MH-47G Block II Chinooks

Boeing has announced that will be building six additional MH-47G Block II Chinook heavy-lift helicopters for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. The aircraft are part of a contract valued at $246.48 million. According to Boeing, they will be the first to include the new Active Parallel Actuator Subsystem (APAS), which is designed to help pilots “execute more difficult maneuvers while improving safety and reliability of flight.”

“APAS is one of many next-level capabilities that allows the Chinook to deliver more payload – faster, farther and smarter,” said Boeing vice president and H-47 program manager Andy Builta.

With the new order, Boeing is under contract for a total of 30 MH-47G Block II Chinooks including four which have already been delivered. The Block II Chinook features redesigned fuel tanks, a strengthened fuselage and an improved drivetrain. Boeing delivered to the first MH-47G Block II Chinook to the U.S. Special Operations Command in Sept. 2020.