Boeing, Airbus Partner On Chinook For German STH Program

Boeing and Airbus Helicopters have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to partner on the H-47 Chinook for Germany’s Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) heavy-lift helicopter program. According to the companies, the partnership is aimed at “bolstering German defense readiness while supporting German industry and economic growth.” STH was launched to replace Germany’s aging Sikorsky CH-53G helicopter fleet.

“We are pleased that Airbus Helicopters has joined our team of strategic partners on the H-47 Chinook program for Germany, and together we will provide the strongest offering to the Bundeswehr,” said Mark Cherry, Boeing vice president and general manager for vertical lift programs. “The Chinook has been the preferred heavy-lift helicopter in Europe for decades and a cornerstone for a multitude of NATO operations. It is the only heavy-lift helicopter capable of providing Germany immediate interoperability with allied nations and is significantly more powerful, versatile and agile than any other aircraft in its class.”

The agreement expands the existing Chinook partnership team, which includes AERO-Bildung GmbH, CAE Elektronik GmbH, ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik-GmbH, Lufthansa Technik, Honeywell Aerospace and Rolls-Royce Deutschland. The Chinook is used for missions such as air-to-air refueling, medevac, troop transport, search and rescue, humanitarian and disaster relief and special operations. The heavy-lift helicopter is currently operated by NATO nations the Netherlands, Italy, Greece, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, Canada and the U.S.