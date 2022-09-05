Embraer Completes Flight Tests For C-390 Firefighting System

Embraer announced on Monday that it has successfully completed flight tests for the certification campaign of its Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II). The system, which was developed for the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft, was tested in coordination with the Brazilian Air Force and Brazil’s military certification authority. Testing took place at Embraer’s facility in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil.

“The tests […] represent an important advancement in the certification campaign of this capacity by the Brazilian Military Certification Authority (IFI),” Embraer said. “The conclusion of these tests, which included several in-flight water-drop[s], proved the system’s ability to integrate with the aircraft, and demonstrated excellent aspects of flight quality and maneuverability, which are extremely necessary for this type of operation at low speeds.”

Embraer noted that MAFFS II was designed to interface with the aircraft’s Cargo Handling System (CHS) and can be “rapidly installed on the cargo compartment of the airplane, using only its own trailer.” The system is capable of deploying up to 3,000 gallons of water either with or without fire retardant. As previously reported by AVweb, the C-390 flew for the first time in 2015 and deliveries began in 2019.