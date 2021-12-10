Finland Selects F-35 Lightning II

The government of Finland has chosen Lockheed Martin’s 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II multi-role fighter jet to replace its current fleet of F/A-18 Hornets. The package selected includes 64 F-35A fighters and a weapons package along with sustainment and training solutions through 2030. The procurement contract is valued at around $9.48 billion.

“We are honored the Government of Finland through its thorough, open competition has selected the F-35, and we look forward to partnering with the Finnish Defence Forces and Finnish defence industry to deliver and sustain the F-35 aircraft,” said Lockheed Martin vice president and F-35 Program general manager Bridget Lauderdale. “The F-35 will provide Finnish industries unique digital capabilities that leverage 5th Generation engineering and manufacturing.”

The Finnish government chose the F-35 through its HX Program bidding competition, which began in 2018. Other aircraft considered were the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Dassault Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon and Saab Gripen. According to the Finnish Air Force, it plans to begin phasing out its Hornet fleet in 2025.