First F-15Es Get Eagle Passive Active Warning and Survivability System

Boeing has begun modifying the first two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles with the Eagle Passive Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS). Designed to provide “fully integrated radar warning, situational awareness, geolocation, and self-protection capabilities,” the electronic warfare system is also equipped on the new F-15EX Eagle II. A total of 43 F-15Es are slated to be upgraded with EPAWSS.

“The Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System makes the most of mission effectiveness and survivability for the F-15 in contested environments, and further strengthens a highly capable, lethal aircraft,” said Prat Kumar, Boeing vice president of F-15 programs. “With EPAWSS, the F-15E and F-15EX have successfully proven they can perform across a large force environment to penetrate advanced enemy air defenses and improve mission flexibility.”

EPAWSS was developed by BAE Systems in partnership with Boeing. BAE began EPAWSS production in March 2021 as part of a $58 million contract from Boeing and the first two F-15EX aircraft participated in Northern Edge exercises with the EPAWSS suite in May 2021. Boeing noted that the EPAWSS-equipped F-15EXs also participated in exercises and flight test missions in October 2021 and February 2022.