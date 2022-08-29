First MH-139A Helicopters Delivered To U.S. Air Force

Boeing and Leonardo have delivered the first four MH-139A Grey Wolf twin-engine helicopters to the U.S. Air Force. The four test aircraft are part of a $2.4 billion contract awarded to Boeing in September 2018 for up to 80 helicopters, training systems and associated support equipment. The aircraft are intended to replace the Air Force’s fleet of aging UH-1N Hueys.

“We are thrilled that the first four MH-139As have been accepted by the U.S. Air Force,” Leonardo Helicopters U.S. CEO Clyde Woltman said. “This aircraft is well-positioned to become an important asset in the defense and security of the United States. I especially want to thank the combined program teams at Leonardo and Boeing whose tireless work and ingenuity made this possible.”

Based on Leonardo’s AW139, the MH-139A is a multi-role helicopter designed for missions including protecting intercontinental ballistic missiles and transporting U.S. government officials and security forces. The aircraft is produced at Leonardo’s facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Boeing is responsible for military equipment procurement and installation along with post-delivery support for the model.