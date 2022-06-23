Spain To Acquire 20 Eurofighters

The NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) has signed a contract for the acquisition of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to be operated by the Spanish air force. The order includes 16 single-seat and four twin-seat aircraft and is valued at approximately €2.043 billion ($2.15 billion). Once the contract is complete, the Spanish Eurofighter fleet will include 90 aircraft.

“This additional order reinforces Spain’s commitment not only towards the Eurofighter but also to its development and industrial environment,” said Airbus Defence and Space CEO Mike Schoellhorn. “I would like to thank the customer for its firm position with respect to European defence at a time when it is needed most.”

The new e-scan radar-equipped fighter aircraft will go to replace a Spain-operated fleet of F-18s on the Canary Islands. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026 with Airbus noting that the order will secure industrial activity through 2030. The company reports that the Eurofighter program has received 681 aircraft orders from nine countries to date.