U.S. Air Force Flies First T-7A Red Hawk

The U.S. Air Force took its first T-7A Red Hawk training jet for its initial flight on Wednesday, about a week after the model completed taxi testing. The flight lasted one hour and three minutes and officially kicked off the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the T-7A program. Boeing was awarded a $9.2 billion contract—aimed at replacing the Air Force’s aging T-38s—in 2018 for 351 T-7A advanced trainers, 46 simulators and associated support.
“This first flight with the Air Force represents our team’s commitment to delivering a new level of safety and training for fighter and bomber pilots,” said Evelyn Moore, Boeing T-7 Programs vice president and program manager. “We remain focused on engineering ways to better prepare warfighters for changing mission demands and emerging threats.”
According to Boeing, the T-7A moved from concept to flight testing in 36 months. The company developed the aircraft in partnership with Saab using 3D model-based definition and data management systems. Boeing credits model-based engineering, 3D design and advanced manufacturing for having “increased first-time quality by 75% and reduced assembly hours by 80%.”
Nice. Bless the old T-38. Still looks as modern and fast as it did about 60 years ago. Best purchase the USAF ever made. Now the T 7A only has to wait another 2 or 3 years before entering service so someone can figure out how to build an ejection seat that one size fits all and can eject them safely. Previously, the pilot had to fit the seat. That can no longer be mandated. ……I guess……
In a different era, the P-51 went from contract to prototype in 102 days. It flew the following month. Apples and oranges for sure, but I was struck by the delta in development time. I hope the T-7A doesn’t encounter the delays so typical of military devel programs nowadays.
Bring back the T-33. Ok, that won’t happen, but I get nostalgic.
Looks like a “Weird” F-18 Hornet.
Our US Air Force: training pilots tomorrow for a pilotless future.
Might as well have shown a drone!