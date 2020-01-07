Mooney Employees Furloughed Again

Employees at Mooney’s Kerrville plant, furloughed on November 11 and recalled in early December, are once again out of work. The Kerrville Daily Times is reporting that employees were told to “go home” today and that the company would not be giving them the two weeks of holiday pay they were promised earlier this month.

Devan Burns, who worked for Mooney in human resources, told the paper that 55 employees were discharged today. “There have been a lot of promises,” she said. “I’ve just been trying to help keep Mooney stay alive. It’s extremely frustrating.” As we mentioned earlier, Mooney was seeking additional investment. Burns acknowledged this to the Kerrville Daily Times but said she “wasn’t sure what the future held.”

AVweb will have more information when it becomes available.