NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Dallas College Launches 13-Month A&P Program

Redbird Airport-based curriculum is seen as a win-win for graduates and local industry

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Dallas College

Dallas College announced its new Aviation Maintenance Technology program today. The program launched on Tuesday (April 1) and prepares students for the FAA Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) technician certificate. The college operates the largely hands-on A&P program from a hangar at Dallas Redbird Airport (KRBD). There will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site on April 22.

The 13-month curriculum will also provide access to classrooms at the Dallas College Workforce Center located at KRBD. School officials note that there are more than 900 aerospace-oriented companies in the region, representing a total of one-sixth of all employment. Median salaries for A&P-rated mechanics and technicians are estimated as $80,000 per year.

Dr. Macario Hernandez, Dallas College Mountain View president and aviation sector lead, said, “Aerospace education is essential for maintaining our region’s status as an industry leader. It’s a win-win as we provide students with a clear pathway to high-paying, in-demand careers, and our business partners benefit from a stronger local talent pipeline.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Airline Stocks Tumble, Nudged Downward by Tariff Fears
Aviation NewsAirline Stocks Tumble, Nudged Downward by Tariff FearsMark Phelps
Lancair Loses Clamshell Door; Pilot Makes Safe Landing
Aviation NewsLancair Loses Clamshell Door; Pilot Makes Safe LandingMark Phelps
Flight Rules Change For Pregnant Military Pilots
Aviation NewsFlight Rules Change For Pregnant Military PilotsRuss Niles
FAA Orders Radio Fix On 787s
Aviation NewsFAA Orders Radio Fix On 787sRuss Niles
Historic Triple-Tail ‘Connie’ To Return To AirVenture
Aviation NewsHistoric Triple-Tail ‘Connie’ To Return To AirVentureMark Phelps
Kit Manufacturer Murphy Aircraft Carries On With Four Models
Aviation NewsKit Manufacturer Murphy Aircraft Carries On With Four ModelsMark Phelps