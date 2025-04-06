Dallas College Launches 13-Month A&P Program

Dallas College announced its new Aviation Maintenance Technology program today. The program launched on Tuesday (April 1) and prepares students for the FAA Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) technician certificate. The college operates the largely hands-on A&P program from a hangar at Dallas Redbird Airport (KRBD). There will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site on April 22.

The 13-month curriculum will also provide access to classrooms at the Dallas College Workforce Center located at KRBD. School officials note that there are more than 900 aerospace-oriented companies in the region, representing a total of one-sixth of all employment. Median salaries for A&P-rated mechanics and technicians are estimated as $80,000 per year.