Dallas College Launches 13-Month A&P Program
Redbird Airport-based curriculum is seen as a win-win for graduates and local industry
Dallas College announced its new Aviation Maintenance Technology program today. The program launched on Tuesday (April 1) and prepares students for the FAA Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) technician certificate. The college operates the largely hands-on A&P program from a hangar at Dallas Redbird Airport (KRBD). There will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site on April 22.
The 13-month curriculum will also provide access to classrooms at the Dallas College Workforce Center located at KRBD. School officials note that there are more than 900 aerospace-oriented companies in the region, representing a total of one-sixth of all employment. Median salaries for A&P-rated mechanics and technicians are estimated as $80,000 per year.
Dr. Macario Hernandez, Dallas College Mountain View president and aviation sector lead, said, “Aerospace education is essential for maintaining our region’s status as an industry leader. It’s a win-win as we provide students with a clear pathway to high-paying, in-demand careers, and our business partners benefit from a stronger local talent pipeline.”