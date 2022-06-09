Ukrainian forces reusing damaged Russian equipment against them didn’t invent the idea. During the Second World War, a German squadron fixed captured Allied aircraft and used them in sheep’s clothing attacks against the good guys. Now there’s a new movie explaining how it all worked. Lionsgate Movies has released “Wolf Hound” in select theaters and on digital platforms and there’s plenty to watch for warbird buffs. About a third of the two-hour movie is air-to-air photography. No computer-generated images are used.
Besides P-51s and Spitfires, the star of the show is the Yankee Air Museum’s B-17 Yankee Lady which, in the movie, was set to be the platform for a devastating attack on London. The movie stars James Maslow as the hero who saves the day, and it’s directed by Michael Chait, who comes from a flying family in Michigan.
It scored 3.7/10 on IMDB. From watching the trailer, one gets an idea why…
One of the most boring movies I ever watched was the 1970s “Battle of Britain”, and I love the stuff!
Making a good movie featuring airplanes is every bit as challenging as making a good movie, period. I’m still gonna watch this one to give it it’s chance!
But when it was released in 1969 it was revolutionary in its approach to air to air filming of large numbers of aircraft.
And the continued reuse of footage from the film is testament to its longevity.
And you wouldn’t have all the warbirds flying that are – it was the wake up call for “last chance to save them”.
It may have been boring, but just having Suzannah York in it made me watch it over and over again.
Airplanes. Flying. Good guys winning against all odds. What’s not to like?