NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Multiple Aircraft Violate Mar-a-Lago TFR

Three separate general aviation TFR violations occurred on Saturday.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) scrambled aircraft after three separate violations of Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) over Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

According to NORAD, the airspace breaches occurred at 11:05 a.m., 12:10 p.m., and 12:50 p.m., prompting F-16 fighter jets to escort the offending aircraft out of the restricted zone. USA Today reported that during two of the intercepts, the F-16s deployed flares to alert the pilots.

This follows three previous airspace violations last month, with two occurring on February 15 and one on Presidents Day, when  President Trump was at his Palm Beach residence.

Following the incidents, NORAD issued a reminder to operators to carefully check all FAA Notices to Airmen, particularly those regarding Mar-a-Lago’s airspace.

Local news outlet Palm Beach Post highlighted the economic impact of President Trump’s frequent visits to his Palm Beach residence. In 2017, during Trump’s first term, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) estimated that Palm Beach County Airpark, also known as Lantana Airport, was losing as much as $30,000 a day during a three-day presidential stay.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Sling Pilot Academy Debuts New Quieter Airplane
Aviation NewsSling Pilot Academy Debuts New Quieter AirplaneAmelia Walsh
Cockpit Voice Recorder Inoperable In Philadelphia Jet Crash
Aviation NewsCockpit Voice Recorder Inoperable In Philadelphia Jet CrashAmelia Walsh
ATP Flight School Expands Training Fleet With 61 New Aircraft
Aviation NewsATP Flight School Expands Training Fleet With 61 New AircraftAmelia Walsh
Judge Defers CEH/G100UL Ruling
Aviation NewsJudge Defers CEH/G100UL RulingRuss Niles
Honeywell Survey Looks Good for eVTOL Market
Aviation NewsHoneywell Survey Looks Good for eVTOL MarketMark Phelps
Avfuel Announces Scholarship Winners
Aviation NewsAvfuel Announces Scholarship WinnersMark Phelps