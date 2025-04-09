AERO Kicks Off Europe’s Top GA Trade Show This Week

AERO, the largest European general aviation show and exhibition, launched today in Friedrichshafen, Germany. This year marks the 31st edition of the event, and attendees are expected to see “a large number of premieres” as part of the show, according to organizers. They include new aircraft types, projects and services to be made available for the first time.

AERO Project Manager Tobias Bretzel, said, "With 756 exhibitors from 38 countries, we have achieved a record level of participation, showcasing an unparalleled variety of aircraft. We are especially pleased to welcome established industry leaders and many new players. Over the coming days, our audience can look forward to a wealth of innovations, including trend-setting products that are expected to shape the future of general aviation."