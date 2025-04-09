AERO Kicks Off Europe’s Top GA Trade Show This Week
756 exhibitors from 38 countries will have their new products and services on show
AERO, the largest European general aviation show and exhibition, launched today in Friedrichshafen, Germany. This year marks the 31st edition of the event, and attendees are expected to see “a large number of premieres” as part of the show, according to organizers. They include new aircraft types, projects and services to be made available for the first time.
AERO Project Manager Tobias Bretzel, said, "With 756 exhibitors from 38 countries, we have achieved a record level of participation, showcasing an unparalleled variety of aircraft. We are especially pleased to welcome established industry leaders and many new players. Over the coming days, our audience can look forward to a wealth of innovations, including trend-setting products that are expected to shape the future of general aviation."
Among the first-time views at AERO is the Pilatus PC-12 PRO version. The latest iteration of the turboprop single will include safety features such as Garmin’s Autoland and Smart Glide technology, as well as Electronic stability. On the cosmetic side, new interior and paint schemes will be on show for the first time.