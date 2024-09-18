CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

FAA Proposes SpaceX Fine: Musk Vows Lawsuit

Agency alleges failure to stick to licensing rules.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

The FAA announced yesterday (September 17) it has proposed fining SpaceX $633,000 for allegedly failing to adhere to licensing requirements. Elon Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter) that he plans to push back in court. “SpaceX will be filing suit against the FAA for regulatory overreach,” he wrote. Musk’s company is also on the FAA carpet for failing to get approvals for changes to two rocket launches last year, using an unapproved rocket propellent farm prior to a July 2023 launch.

According to a Reuters report, the FAA said SpaceX did not get approval to add a new launch control room and remove the T-2 hour readiness poll from its communications procedures related to its license to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

FAA Chief Counsel Marc Nichols, said, "Safety drives everything we do at the FAA, including a legal responsibility for the safety oversight of companies with commercial space transportation licenses. Failure of a company to comply with the safety requirements will result in consequences."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Air Force Looks To Update Maintenance Procedures
Aviation NewsAir Force Looks To Update Maintenance ProceduresMark Phelps
Student Pilot’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Aviation NewsStudent Pilot’s Family Files Wrongful Death LawsuitMark Phelps
Garmin Gets Nod For New G5000 Upgrade Platform
Aviation NewsGarmin Gets Nod For New G5000 Upgrade PlatformMark Phelps
All Ends Well In Emergency Landing At Boston Logan Airport
Aviation NewsAll Ends Well In Emergency Landing At Boston Logan AirportMark Phelps
Textron Exec Advocates For The Entire GA Industry
Aviation NewsTextron Exec Advocates For The Entire GA IndustryMark Phelps
Garmin Cofounders Enshrined In NAHoF
Aviation NewsGarmin Cofounders Enshrined In NAHoFMark Phelps