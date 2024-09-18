FAA Proposes SpaceX Fine: Musk Vows Lawsuit

The FAA announced yesterday (September 17) it has proposed fining SpaceX $633,000 for allegedly failing to adhere to licensing requirements. Elon Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter) that he plans to push back in court. “SpaceX will be filing suit against the FAA for regulatory overreach,” he wrote. Musk’s company is also on the FAA carpet for failing to get approvals for changes to two rocket launches last year, using an unapproved rocket propellent farm prior to a July 2023 launch.

According to a Reuters report, the FAA said SpaceX did not get approval to add a new launch control room and remove the T-2 hour readiness poll from its communications procedures related to its license to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.