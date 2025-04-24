Naples Airport Backed By Local Community

A recent survey conducted in the City of Naples and its surrounding Collier County showed overwhelming public support for the Naples Airport and strong opposition to its potential relocation.

Commissioned by the Naples Airport Authority and conducted by independent research firm American Pulse, the survey explored public sentiment on a range of issues—including the airport’s impact on quality of life, the local economy, potential relocation, and public services. Results showed that 82% of respondents believe the airport is vital to the community and should remain at its current, historic location.

When it came to the question of relocation, the poll found that 63.1% of Naples residents and 60.8% of Collier County voters prefer the airport stay where it is, despite a recent study identifying four possible alternative sites. Support for keeping the airport in its current location climbed even higher—over 70%—after respondents were given more information about the potential costs, travel distances, and timeline required to relocate the facility.

Executive Director of the Naples Airport Authority Chris Rozansky said the survey highlighted gaps in public awareness. Many residents were unaware that the airport does not receive local tax funding and operates solely on revenue from airport services. Additionally, most were unaware that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)—not the airport—controls flight paths in and out of the area.