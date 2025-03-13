NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

NASA And SpaceX Target Friday Launch To Return Astronauts

NASA and SpaceX plan a Friday launch to return astronauts Williams and Wilmore after nearly 300 days aboard the ISS.

SpaceX and NASA are targeting Friday, March 14 to bring astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth after a long nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station.

The launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was scrubbed due to a hydraulic system issue on the ground. Thursday was also scrapped due to weather, pushing the launch window to no earlier than 7:03 p.m. Friday night. SpaceX noted that a backup opportunity would be available on Saturday evening.

The four Crew-10 astronauts will head to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, launched by a Falcon 9 rocket. During their months-long mission, they’ll carry out spacewalks, research, and experiments to support human advancement and future deep space exploration.

Should they return next week, Wilmore and Williams will have logged nearly 300 straight days in space. They will need to undergo physical rehabilitation to regain strength after an extended period in zero gravity.

Friday’s launch will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will be available to watch live on SpaceX’s webcast.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
