NASA Names New Chief Technologist

A.C. Charania has been appointed NASA’s new chief technologist, succeeding outgoing acting chief technologist Bhavya Lal. Charania will be responsible for aligning “agencywide technology investments with mission needs across six mission directorates” as well as overseeing technology collaborations with other federal agencies, the private sector and external stakeholders. In addition, he will advise NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on technology policy and programs.
“The rate of advancement we seek in the 21st century is dependent upon selecting and maturing a portfolio of technologies into systems to execute our missions,” said Charania. “With this in mind, there are incredible opportunities in partnerships within and outside of NASA. I now look forward to the opportunity to work with the entire community to increase the rate of space and aviation progress.”
Charania holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Emory University. He has worked for companies including Virgin Galactic and SpaceWorks Enterprises, led the formation of the FastForward industry group and served on the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group Commercial Advisory Board. He officially assumed to role of NASA chief technologist on Jan. 3.
What a bunch of managerial-speak gobbledegook. Private space companies are making NASA look like a bloated make-work program. I’m sure Mr. Charania is a very intelligent and nice fellow. Good luck to you sir.
What an inane comment. You were not the intended audience of that formal introduction, any more than the instructions from your surgeon to the attendings at your gastric bypass surgery would be for your ears.
Let’s see, how many “private space companies” have gone to the Moon and Mars (multiple times) and still have functioning equipment still there, including a freakin’ autonomous helicopter that flew its 38th mission just last week? I’m sorry Anonymous Dot, the only “make-work program” evident here would be trying to raise your IQ above freezing.
I agree with the first comment. Managerial-speak gobbledegook.
Remember when we went to the moon and the Flight Directors job description was “to ensure crew safety and mission success”? Thats it.
What do we get today?
“agencywide technology investments with mission needs across six mission directorates as well as overseeing technology collaborations with other federal agencies, the private sector and external stakeholders. “