NATA Highlights Misfueling Risks With G100UL Introduction

The co-chair of the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) is reminding fuel handlers at Reid-Hillview Airport in San José, California to guard against misfueling aircraft now that they have a new product to sell. Reid-Hillview has become the first airport to offer GAMI's G100UL unleaded avgas for sale and Curt Castagna, speaking as the president of the National Air Transportation Association, which represents fuel distributors and sellers, says it poses additional risks for which NATA offers prevention training. What follows is Castagna's full statement.

"GAMI’s partnership with Reid-Hillview Airport represents another step in the transition to an unleaded future for general aviation by offering an opportunity to demonstrate the performance and reliability of G100UL. NATA looks forward to continued collaboration with our EAGLE partners to safely deploy unleaded fuels that meet the needs and standards of the entire general aviation industry," said Castagna. "NATA and its General Aviation Fuel Handling Subcommittee support training for all aircraft refueling stakeholders to address new misfueling risks associated with the introduction of an additional grade of fuel at airports. It is critical that anyone who handles or uses emerging fuels reviews these resources, as well as any specific STC or OEM requirements."