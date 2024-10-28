Natilus Proposes Blended Wing Body Airliner

A San Diego startup says it will build the world's first blended wing body airliner as soon as it rounds up investors with the billions of dollars needed to mount such an effort. Natilus announced the Horizon, a 200-seat BWB design it says will use 30 percent less fuel than a conventional aircraft of similar capacity. “The commercial aviation industry is looking for real solutions to become more sustainable, more efficient, and more profitable. With the Horizon, we’re introducing improved aviation economics that benefit the industry while helping safeguard our planet for future generations,” said Aleksey Matyushev, CEO and co-founder of Natilus.

It's not that Natilus is promoting a novel concept, however. Both Airbus and Boeing are kicking the tires on BWBs and the Air Force is also investigating them. Bombardier has built a flying scale model of a BWB business jet but they're a long way from building an airplane. Matyushev says he can have his in the air by 2030 and some industry heavyweights think he's right. Dennis Muilenburg, a former Boeing CEO who now runs a venture capital company, added his comments to Natilus's press release. “The Natilus Horizon aircraft is poised to revolutionize fleet operations, enabling airlines to maximize capacity while delivering an elevated passenger experience," Muilenburg said.