Navy Holds Safety Pause Monday

The Navy is pausing the flying of all non-deployed aircraft on Monday after three crashes in one week killed six crew members. The day will be used to “review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes.” a statement from the Navy said in a statement. “In order to maintain the readiness of our force, we must ensure the safety of our people remains one of our top priorities.” Deployed units will do a safety stand down when their schedules permit.

On June 3, an FA-18 Super Hornet pilot was killed in a training accident and on June 8 an Osprey went down in the southern California desert killing all five Marines on board. The next day, an MH-60S Seahawk crashed near El Centro, California but only one of the four crew was injured.