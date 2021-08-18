Navy Summer Academy Notches Private Certificates For Three Students

Naval aviation is doing its part to spark interest in aviation among minorities. With only 2.3 percent African American Navy aviation officers, the Command, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) launched an eight-week summer program in which three candidates, Damon Benson, Ashton Burton and Michael Rodriguez, earned their private pilot certificates at Delaware State University in Dover.

Funds for the program come from the recently initiated Navy Junior ROTC scholarship program, specifically established to increase diversity in naval aviation, which is currently 88 percent white.

The program is operated in collaboration with aviation-rich universities throughout the country, with priority given to designated Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) such as Delaware State.

Starting with no previous flight experience, the three candidates received 35 hours of classroom aviation academics and more than 45 hours of day- and night-time flight training in a Vulcanair V.10 single-engine aircraft over the eight-week curriculum. They were also required to complete 17 hours of solo flying.

Benson, Burton and Rodriguez were awarded their FAA certificates at an Aug. 12 graduation ceremony held at Delaware State. Navy Commander and NASA Astronaut Victor Glover addressed the ceremony.

In assessing the success of the program, Navy fighter pilot and instructor Commander Chris “Frozone” Williams, named Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, said, “These three students have what it takes to be leaders in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to play a part in their personal and professional journeys.”