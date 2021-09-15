NBAA And GAMA Take The High Road With Updated Bizav Fact Book

With a strong public image of corporate “luxury jets” epitomizing elitist economics, advocacy trade groups such as the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) regularly face an uphill public relations battle in defense of the industry. But those two organizations have taken to the offensive with the publication of an updated Business Aviation Fact Book, highlighting the positivity the industry brings to not only companies and high net worth individuals, but also to communities.
Infographics, charts, tables, photos, and most important—real-world stories—are designed to dispel the myths and show that business aviation supports 1 million jobs and drives more than $200 million in economic activity every year, according to NBAA. The organizations also stress the connectivity lifeline business aviation provides to communities across America, and how business aviation operators provide humanitarian services in times of need.
“In vivid, well-researched detail,” said NBAA Senior Vice President for Communications Dan Hubbard, “this new edition of the Business Aviation Fact Book highlights the central role of business aviation in America’s economy and transportation system. And the industry’s successful work to operate in a safe, secure and sustainable manner.”
The Fact Book also puts the spotlight on business aviation’s dedication to environmental sustainability through products, procedures and policies. “Over the past four decades, business aviation has achieved a 40 percent reduction in carbon emissions with these innovations,” according to NBAA.
“business aviation supports 1 million jobs and drives more than $200 million in economic activity every year”
Do the math. $200 per job per year average? Something is quite wrong with the above phrase.
Suspect it should be $200 billion activity, with a “b”.
Wow…”taking the high road”…by doing what should be a continuous process of educating the non-aviation sector of business on the merits of incorporating business aviation into business. What took them so long to come to this epiphany?
Every time some hack reporter, TV show, or political op-ed lumping business aviation with the “fat-cat” portrayal should be immediately countered with “taking the high road”. Public relations is part of daily marketing. It come with the territory of selling anything.
“In vivid, well-researched detail,” said NBAA Senior Vice President for Communications Dan Hubbard, “this new edition of the Business Aviation Fact Book highlights the central role of business aviation in America’s economy and transportation system. And the industry’s successful work to operate in a safe, secure and sustainable manner.” Wow…how deep.
And of course, the NBAA has to add ” secure and sustainable manner”. How about a follow up story two weeks from now how many of these Business Aviation Fact Book’s are actually in circulation? How has NBAA distributed them? Inquiring minds would like to know.