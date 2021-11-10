NBAA Lauds Passage of Infrastructure/Jobs Legislation

National Business Aviation Association President and CEO Ed Bolen welcomed Congressional passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Friday. He called the legislation “a victory for America’s transportation sector and a recognition of NBAA’s successful advocacy efforts. The bill advances many of our priorities, including the incorporation of the NBAA-supported Promoting Services in Transportation Act.”

The Senate approved the legislation in August. After both chambers passed the bill, it was expected to be signed promptly by President Biden.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides $550 billion in new spending for America’s infrastructure, largely dedicated to modernizing America’s transportation systems, including airports and the national airspace system.

Bolen added, “By authorizing the Department of Transportation to establish a program for public service announcements, we will expand awareness of transportation career opportunities while working to increase the diversity of the transportation workforce. Business aviation’s success depends on our next generation of professionals, and we must look to all communities for future leaders.”