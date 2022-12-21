NBAA Small Operators Education Series Adds A New Safety Module

The National Business Aviation Association has added a new safety-centric module to its Small Operators Learning Series. The module, “Continuing the Road to Safer Flight Operation,” builds on the first such safety module in the series, “Speaking with Your Principal—Expectations of Safety.”

In the new module, panelists discuss three keystones of a safe flight department: professionalism, training and standardization.

Panelist Kodey Bogart, CEO of consultancy KB Solutions LLC, said even small organizations should be open to using assets usually found in larger flight departments, such as safety management systems (SMSs). She said, “Small organizations think they can’t implement certain safety programs because they’re small. It’s not as daunting as many organizations think. Start by assessing what you already do and look to outside resources to help fill the gaps.”

According to NBAA, “The Small Operator Learning Series also provides best practices for aircraft time-sharing, insurance guidance, budgeting basics and tips for communicating with your principal.” And completing all eight sessions of the series also yields one credit toward NBAA’s Certified Aviation Manager program application or recertification.