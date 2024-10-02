General Aviation Groups Step Up For Hurricane Victims

Much of the general aviation community has jumped in to offer assistance to victims of Hurricane Helene. Among the organized efforts, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has activated its Humanitarian Emergency Response Operator (HERO) database to reach out to business aviation operators. The HERO program enables NBAA member aircraft operators to supply information on aircraft availability, personnel and other assets that could be of use in an emergency such as the devastating damage caused by this storm.

More than 150 people are confirmed dead, with that figure certain to rise. According to NBAA, insurers and meteorologists have projected that between $15 billion and $100 billion in damages are associated with Hurricane Helene, which made landfall with 140-mph winds on Sept. 26 near Perry, Florida. The storm subsequently moved through Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas, causing particular devastation in Ashville, North Carolina, and still unknown damages in more remote, rural areas. It is in those locations where general aviation aircraft are best suited to providing supplies and evacuating injured or sick victims.