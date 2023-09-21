NetJets To Buy Up To 1,500 Citations

By Julie Boatman

On Wednesday, Textron Aviation and NetJets announced the terms of a record-breaking deal between the longstanding partner companies for the purchase of up to 1,500 Citation jets. NetJets will also serve as the launch partner for the Citation Ascend, which was announced at the National Business Aviation Association’s European Business Aviation Convention and Expo in May. The fleet agreement extends over the next 15 years, with deliveries of the Ascend to begin after type certification is achieved and entry into service projected for 2025. The deal also includes the Citation Latitude and Longitude.

“NetJets customers around the world continually select Citations as their aircraft of choice,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. “We’re honored to be the largest provider of industry-leading aircraft to NetJets and look forward to continuing to work together to design and deliver the best aviation experience based on customer feedback. Expanding and adding the Citation Ascend to the NetJets fleet will provide its global customers with even more versatility and flexibility to accomplish their missions, building upon the exceptional performance and popularity of the Latitude and Longitude.”