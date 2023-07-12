Nevada Flight School Is First In The State To Join SkillBridge Program

Las Vegas, Nevada-based All In Aviation has announced it is the first independent flight school in the state to participate in the Department of Defence’s (DOD’s) SkillBridge Program. The initiative provides “opportunities for local transitioning service members to join the aviation industry as certified flight instructors,” according to All In Aviation.

SkillBridge launched 12 years ago, and enables service members to work for a civilian company during the last six months of their active service and still retain their salary as military personnel. All In Aviation notes: “Through job training programs, apprenticeships, or internships, eligible service members gain valuable training to transition into a new career.”

Paul Sallach, President of All In Aviation, said, “Joining SkillBridge gives us another avenue to support our troops while helping them to prepare for a successful career in civil aviation. Since being inducted as an honorary commander of the U.S. Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base last year, my team and I have been hard at work finding ways to engage with the local military community.”

As part of its SkillBridge participation, All In Aviation can now employ active-duty certified flight instructors (CFI/CFIIs) from the armed forces. The new instructors will receive transition training on the school’s Cirrus trainers in preparation for becoming civilian flight instructors. According to All In Aviation, “Once part of the program, instructors work with various student pilots to learn the ins and outs of Cirrus and Cessna aircraft, proper aircraft inspection, basic avionic procedures, safety protocols, and more while conducting pre-flight planning and post-flight debrief meetings every session.”