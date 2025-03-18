AEA Introduces New Technician Certification Program
Certificate is expected to become the primary qualification standard for avionics techs.
At this week’s Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) International Convention & Trade Show, the trade group announced its new Certified Aircraft Electronics Technician (CAET) certification. As developed by AEA, the title becomes the primary certification for technicians.
Earning the certificate requires an online knowledge-based written exam for entry-level technicians, administered by AEA’s new partner organization, the Unmanned Safety Institute (USI).
Mike Adamson, AEA president and chief executive officer, said, “The launch of the CAET program is a significant step toward addressing the workforce shortage and ensuring the continued safety and efficiency of business and general aviation. We expect avionics professionals will be able to take the initial certification exam in the second quarter of this year, and in the fall, we will launch the training and certification program in high schools and colleges through our partnership with USI.”
He added, “USI has the scale to administer credential testing for the avionics industry and has already established important relationships with hundreds of schools through its work in the drone segment of the aviation industry.”