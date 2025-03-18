NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

AEA Introduces New Technician Certification Program

Certificate is expected to become the primary qualification standard for avionics techs.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

At this week’s Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) International Convention & Trade Show, the trade group announced its new Certified Aircraft Electronics Technician (CAET) certification. As developed by AEA, the title becomes the primary certification for technicians.

Earning the certificate requires an online knowledge-based written exam for entry-level technicians, administered by AEA’s new partner organization, the Unmanned Safety Institute (USI).

Mike Adamson, AEA president and chief executive officer, said, “The launch of the CAET program is a significant step toward addressing the workforce shortage and ensuring the continued safety and efficiency of business and general aviation. We expect avionics professionals will be able to take the initial certification exam in the second quarter of this year, and in the fall, we will launch the training and certification program in high schools and colleges through our partnership with USI.”

He added, “USI has the scale to administer credential testing for the avionics industry and has already established important relationships with hundreds of schools through its work in the drone segment of the aviation industry.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Cirrus-Based UAS Project Completes Phase One
Aviation NewsCirrus-Based UAS Project Completes Phase OneMark Phelps
NASA Astronauts Return To Earth Via SpaceX Crew Dragon
Aviation NewsNASA Astronauts Return To Earth Via SpaceX Crew DragonMark Phelps
Garmin Announces Integrated CO Detector
AvionicsGarmin Announces Integrated CO DetectorLarry Anglisano
Reopening Of Germanwings Investigation Urged
Aviation NewsReopening Of Germanwings Investigation UrgedRuss Niles
Groups Back Trump’s Pick For FAA
Aviation NewsGroups Back Trump’s Pick For FAARuss Niles
Fired FAA Workers Reinstated
Aviation NewsFired FAA Workers ReinstatedRuss Niles