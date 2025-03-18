AEA Introduces New Technician Certification Program

At this week’s Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) International Convention & Trade Show, the trade group announced its new Certified Aircraft Electronics Technician (CAET) certification. As developed by AEA, the title becomes the primary certification for technicians.

Mike Adamson, AEA president and chief executive officer, said, “The launch of the CAET program is a significant step toward addressing the workforce shortage and ensuring the continued safety and efficiency of business and general aviation. We expect avionics professionals will be able to take the initial certification exam in the second quarter of this year, and in the fall, we will launch the training and certification program in high schools and colleges through our partnership with USI.”