New Interior Highlights Cessna CJ4 Gen2

Textron Aviation has dramatically updated the interior of its CJ4 business jet and rechristened it the Gen2. New seating allows several configurations for up to 10 passengers and allows installed seats to be converted to storage areas, according to Cessna. Described as being a “home away from home,” the CJ4 Gen2 also has a new airstair door, CoolView skylights and overall improved “consistent natural lighting” throughout the cabin.

It also has in-flight wireless and the ability to control cabin lighting, window shades and cabin climate from a wireless device. So your passengers are never without entertainment, the Gen2 has “an onboard media server with the ability to stream preloaded audio and video files, access XM Satellite Radio and view moving maps.” USB charging ports are at every seat.

“With the CJ4 Gen2, we focused on a design that enhances passenger comfort with an elevated cabin to match the performance capabilities already trusted by Citation CJ4 owners,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president of customer experience. “Developments in technology have allowed us to introduce new design elements. A first for Citation light jets are the CoolView Skylights and a vanity option, which give our customers the atmosphere of a large aircraft with light jet performance capabilities.”

No other changes to the CJ4 were announced. The single-pilot jet has a claimed “best-in-class IFR range of 1,926 nautical miles” and a max cruise speed of 451 KTS. The Gen2 will begin delivering this quarter. How much? You’ll get a little change from your $11 million check.