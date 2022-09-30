New Rule Lets Military/Part 135 Pilots Apply More Hours Toward ATP Rating

As of Oct. 21, military and Part 135 (charter) pilots can credit more flight time toward the 1,000 hours of experience required to serve as pilot in command of a Part 121 (airline) flight. An FAA/DOT final rule published on Sept. 21 “broadens the existing 500-hour credit for military pilots of fixed-wing airplanes and can count towards the 1,000-hour air carrier experience requirement by permitting certain powered-lift experiences to be credited.”

Previously, military pilots were not necessarily eligible to credit all their “powered-lift flight time” toward the required experience for the airline transport pilot (ATP) rating.

The summary of the rule further states, “The change allows up to 500 hours of experience in multiengine powered-lift in operations where more than one pilot is required to be credited towards the 1,000-hour air carrier experience requirement. Additionally, in response to comments received, the FAA is also permitting a pilot to credit PIC time in certain part 135 eligible on-demand multiengine aircraft operations to count towards the 1,000-hour air carrier experience requirement.”