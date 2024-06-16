New Tesla ‘Can Fly’ Says Musk

Elon Musk set his Xverse all a twitter on Saturday by reiterating his aerial aspirations for his car company. “The new Tesla Roadster can fly,” he said in a post in what seems like a response to another X post on the social platform that he also owns. Musk first teased the concept in the ill-fated interview with former X contributor Don Lemon when he described the new Tesla as “something that’s never existed before” with “Jetsons vibes.”

As always, Musk is tight-lipped about details of the new whatever-it-is and reaction to his seemingly straightforward post invoked skepticism and derision. Musk announced the new model electric car in 2017 and there is still no timeline on its unveiling. Musk did reiterate that the new Tesla will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than a second and that it is a collaboration with SpaceX.