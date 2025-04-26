Newfoundlanders Hope Rewards Will Help Find Amelia

The search for Amelia Earhart has shifted from the South Seas to the wilds of Newfoundland and there's a total of $25,000 in rewards being offered. Police and the Canadian province's scrap dealers are urging anyone who has seen the 700 pound bronze sculpture of one of the world's most famous pilots to report it immediately so it can be returned to its plinth at Harbour Grace. The life-sized likeness was commissioned in 2007 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Earhart's solo crossing of the Atlantic, which launched from the tiny seaside town that is within a few miles of the closest point between North America and Europe. It was stolen in the early morning of April 24.

The statue was sculpted by Luben Boykov and is worth an estimated $200,000 as a work of art. As scrap metal its melted down value is about $2,000. As an historical touchstone, it's value is inestimable according to Kim Winsor, an Air Canada pilot and co-chair of the Canadian chapter of the Ninety-Nines, the female pilot group that Earhart founded in 1933 and served as its first chair. "Devastating. Speechless. So sad," Winsor told CBC. "You know, the Town of Harbour Grace has done such a fantastic job preserving aviation history in Newfoundland and the history of Amelia Earhart, and recognizing what a pioneer she was in aviation. So it's heartbreaking."