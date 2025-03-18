NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Cirrus-Based UAS Project Completes Phase One

After initial testing with a safety pilot on board, unmanned flights are scheduled for later phases.

Mark Phelps
Credit: Aviotech

German-based Aviotech announced last week it has completed the first phase of flight testing on its Cirrus SR22-based unmanned aerial system (UAS) demonstrator. Associated with the University of Stuttgart, Aviotech is targeting type certification for the Cirrus-based UAS.

The first phase of testing was conducted with a safety pilot on board. The next phases will test for automatic takeoff and landing functions, leading to further trials related to emergency procedures, including engine failure and loss of control link. First flights without a human safety pilot are scheduled for next year.

The core of the project—the control planform—was designed and fabricated by Aviotech’s Artificial Engineering Tool Suite. The planform “allows a highly automated system and software design, including all failure and redundancy management tasks.” The system also automatically generates relevant design and verification documents, reducing the time and cost of the certification process, according to Aviotech.

Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
