Cirrus-Based UAS Project Completes Phase One

German-based Aviotech announced last week it has completed the first phase of flight testing on its Cirrus SR22-based unmanned aerial system (UAS) demonstrator. Associated with the University of Stuttgart, Aviotech is targeting type certification for the Cirrus-based UAS.

The first phase of testing was conducted with a safety pilot on board. The next phases will test for automatic takeoff and landing functions, leading to further trials related to emergency procedures, including engine failure and loss of control link. First flights without a human safety pilot are scheduled for next year.