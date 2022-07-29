Nine Navy Helicopters Damaged In Storm

It might be the most powerful in the world but the U.S. Navy seems to have trouble battling the weather. A month after losing a $30-$60 million F/A-18 overboard from a carrier, at least nine helicopters were seriously damaged at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on July 26 when a powerful thunderstorm blew through. “We can confirm that nine helicopters located at Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field sustained damage while on deck at the airfield following a severe storm that occurred in the area July 26,” Naval Air Force Atlantic said in a statement to Navy Times Wednesday. “Known damages to the aircraft span from broken tail and rotor blades to structural dents and punctures in the airframes.”

The aircraft include MH-60 Seahawks and MH-53E Sea Dragons, according to the Navy. There were no injuries and no impact on operations. The storm hit about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and winds reached 60 mph. Images show the big choppers strewn around the ramp, some toppled over. Last month an F/A-18 was blown off the deck of the carrier Harry S. Truman operating in the Mediterranean. The Navy cited unexpected rough weather for that incident.