NORAD Pilots Step Up Mar-a-Lago Intercepts

NORAD pilots have had to use aggressive maneuvers to get the attention of pilots who have strayed into restricted airspace over Mar-a-Lago.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Balon Greyjoy/Wikimedia/https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en

NORAD says one of its F-16 pilots had to pull a "headbutt maneuver" to get the attention of a GA pilot who busted the TFR over President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last Friday. Apparently after all else failed, the Viper pilot turned sharply and cut in front of the unidentified GA plane. Then it pulled in close and escorted the plane away. It's not clear whether it was taken to an airport or just take outside the TFR.

NORAD said it's had "over 20 tracks of interest" over Palm Beach since Trump took office on Jan. 20. Trump normally heads to Florida on Friday night but had a golf tournament to attend last Friday so he went a day early. The TFRs are, of course, NOTAMed. The headbutt was something new but NORAD jets have also deployed flares in past encounters to get the attention of wayward pilots.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
