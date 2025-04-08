NORAD Pilots Step Up Mar-a-Lago Intercepts

NORAD says one of its F-16 pilots had to pull a "headbutt maneuver" to get the attention of a GA pilot who busted the TFR over President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last Friday. Apparently after all else failed, the Viper pilot turned sharply and cut in front of the unidentified GA plane. Then it pulled in close and escorted the plane away. It's not clear whether it was taken to an airport or just take outside the TFR.